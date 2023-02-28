US Govt. Report Says COVID Likely Leaked From Lab

Remember when anyone who said this was labeled a domestic terrorist?

An updated classified report by the US Dept. of Energy (DOE) released to the White House and some members of Congress, has reportedly concluded with “low” confidence that COVID was most likely caused by a laboratory leak.

The DOE now joins the FBI in its assumption that the virus came from a coronavirus research lab in Wuhan, China. In its report in 2021, the FBI concluded with “moderate confidence” that it emerged this way no later than November 2019.

In a CNN interview on Sunday, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan declined to confirm or deny the report, though he emphasized that Pres. Biden had repeatedly directed the entire intelligence community to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The DOE report, based on a document from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’ office, is deemed important because the department — which oversees the US nuclear weapons program — has its own network of national labs with a variety of scientific expertise.

US officials reportedly declined to say what information led to the DOE’s shifting perspective, though they did say the department and the FBI came to the same conclusion for different reasons. Four other intelligence agencies still suggest the virus came from a means of natural transmission while two are undecided.