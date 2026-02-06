The First Revolution that Targets Thought

As artificial intelligence begins replacing not just muscle but thought itself, America faces a revolution that may surpass both the Industrial Revolution and the internet.

This editorial ran in the Tuesday 2 June 2026 edition of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Artificial intelligence is coming for American jobs. That much is obvious.

ChatGPT writes reports and code. AI systems generate art, summarize legal documents, answer customer-service calls, and increasingly replace entry-level white-collar work. Companies openly discuss “efficiency gains,” which is corporate language for fewer employees. Goldman Sachs estimated AI could affect hundreds of millions of jobs globally.

Understandably, people are nervous.

But we’ve been here before.

During the Industrial Revolution, machines replaced countless textile workers and artisans. The Luddites famously smashed factory equipment because they believed automation would permanently destroy livelihoods and concentrate wealth into the hands of industrial elites. The same fears appeared when steam engines replaced animal and human labor across Europe and America.

Then came tractors and combines, wiping out enormous amounts of agricultural labor. In 1800, most Americans worked on farms. Today, a tiny fraction feeds the entire country.

Traffic lights replaced police officers directing wagons and automobiles at intersections. Automatic elevators eliminated elevator attendants. Refrigerators put icebox delivery men out of work. Self-service gas stations and credit-card pumps replaced the old service station attendants. Switchboards replaced armies of telephone operators. Robotics reduced factory labor. ATMs replaced many bank tellers. Barcode scanners and self-checkout reduced retail staffing. GPS and logistics software replaced dispatch and routing work. The internet destroyed travel agents, newspaper classifieds, video rental stores, and much of brick-and-mortar retail.

Every technological revolution displaced workers. Every one sparked fear. Every one disrupted families and communities.

And yet, over time, every major automation wave also improved living standards.

Food became cheaper. Clothing became affordable. Work became safer. Life expectancy rose. Information spread faster. Leisure increased. Ordinary people gained comforts that kings could not dream of centuries earlier.

Machines took many jobs, but they also took much misery.

My college physics professor used to say, “When something gets better, something gets worse,” and my economics professor would say, “there are always tradeoffs.” Technological revolutions solve problems, but they also create new ones.

Still, this AI revolution is different.

Previous automation waves mainly targeted physical labor. The Industrial Revolution multiplied human muscle. The internet multiplied human communication. AI targets cognitive labor itself. It threatens not only factory workers, but writers, programmers, accountants, analysts, designers, teachers, and even parts of medicine and law. For the first time, machines are performing tasks once thought to require uniquely human intelligence.

The speed also feels different. The Industrial Revolution unfolded across generations. AI evolves monthly. Systems that struggled with reasoning, coding, and writing just months ago now smash entry-level white-collar workers at those same tasks. Entire industries could transform in just a few years, leaving workers little time to adapt.

History shows technological revolutions produce winners and losers during transition periods. Entire professions disappear. Communities collapse. Skills lose value overnight. The long-term gains often arrive only after significant social pain. We should not pretend every displaced worker can simply follow Biden’s favorite advice and “learn to code.”

But the deeper issue may not even be economic.

Human beings can endure hard work. What people struggle with is purposelessness. If machines increasingly perform both physical and intellectual labor better than humans, society will eventually face uncomfortable questions:

What remains uniquely human?

What gives people dignity when their economic value declines?

What happens when creativity itself becomes automated?

What happens when young people no longer see a future where their skills matter?

AI also raises another danger beyond unemployment: dependency. When machines handle navigation, memory, writing, research, coding, and decision-making, people begin outsourcing those abilities themselves. We already see it with GPS replacing map-reading and smartphones replacing memory. The danger is not merely that machines become more capable. It is that people stop developing the skills they once relied on every day.

These are not merely economic questions. They are moral and spiritual ones.

The danger today comes from both extremes. Some insist AI will destroy civilization tomorrow. Others treat AI as a magical solution to every human problem. Both camps ignore history.

Technology has consistently improved human life overall. But technology also amplifies whatever kind of society already exists. Wise societies harness innovation while preserving human dignity. Foolish societies allow efficiency, profit, and centralized control to eclipse everything else.

That is the real challenge before us.

AI cannot be stopped, just as tractors, factories, electricity, robotics, and the internet could not be stopped. The better question is whether we will shape AI to serve humanity, or allow humanity to become subordinate to the machine.

The machine age continues. The question is whether we will remember that human beings are more than economic units in its gears.