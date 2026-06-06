An indictment says the SPLC turned fear, donors, and tax dollars into a profit engine, and the racket may have reached Moscow.

Federal prosecutors now allege the Southern Poverty Law Center secretly financed extremists it used to frighten donors into giving. If proven, this exposes a great political racket.

On April 21, a federal grand jury indicted the SPLC on 11 counts, including wire fraud, false statements to a bank, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors allege the group routed more than $3 million from 2014 to 2023 to people tied to violent extremist groups while concealing payments from donors and banks. The SPLC denies wrongdoing and says informants gathered threat intelligence.

The Justice Department says the alleged crime was not merely paying informants. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the fraud was donor deception and bank deception. As a 501(c)(3), the SPLC had a duty to be honest about its mission and donor money. Donors were never told, Blanche said, that their contributions would go to the Ku Klux Klan. Banks were allegedly misled through fictitious companies and false sworn statements.

That distinction matters. A normal defense would be: we paid a mole. But reporting and the indictment describe payments to people tied to leadership. A mole listens. A leader shapes events. Prosecutors say one paid field source was part of the Unite the Right planning circle, made racist posts under SPLC supervision, and helped coordinate transportation to Charlottesville. If true, donors thought they were dismantling extremism while funding it. Charlottesville did not just damage Trump; it rang the SPLC cash register. Apple and JPMorgan Chase reportedly gave $1 million each afterward, Google gave $250,000 in grants, and George and Amal Clooney gave another $1 million.

That weakens the easy defense that the SPLC merely used informants the way federal agencies or Jewish security groups once did. Real informants gather evidence and report threats. They do not allegedly make racist posts under supervision, organize rallies, move money through front entities, or help extremist groups function. That is when the line between watchdog and operator disappears.

The worst allegation is not that the SPLC used informants, but that it allegedly paid people who wanted out to stay in the movement and keep the groups alive.

For years, critics argued that the SPLC was not just monitoring hate, but marketing it. It turned moral panic into a fundraising model. As old-line hate groups declined, the SPLC faced a market problem: too many claimed victims, not enough visible victimizers. Apparently the hate market had a supply problem, so the SPLC allegedly helped finance inventory. Around Moscow, we have seen the same racket locally: turn a Reformed Christian church into a supposed far-right threat, place ordinary religious dissent near Klansmen and neo-Nazis on the same moral map, then ask donors and institutions to fund the fight. When “hate” becomes elastic enough to include local Christians, ordinary conservatives, and political dissenters, the label stops describing danger and starts manufacturing it. Right-wing extremism is so uncommon that left-wing extremists have to fund it.

The damage did not stop with headlines. Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a former Muslim and critic of Islamism who has faced death threats, says the SPLC put her in its “Field Guide to Anti-Muslim Extremists,” handing journalists a ready-made list of people to treat as toxic. Corporate America multiplied the damage. Benevity, a workplace-giving platform used by roughly 250 major companies, reportedly used the “Southern Poverty Law Center Hate List” while vetting 2 million nonprofits.

The pipeline reached classrooms, too. Open the Books reports that at least $3.85 million in taxpayer funds flowed to the SPLC directly or indirectly since 2016, including public-school payments and a federal grant tied to middle-school programs using SPLC “Teaching Tolerance” materials. Taxpayers helped spread the worldview of a donor-funded activist group now accused of bankrolling the same extremism it claimed to fight.

House Judiciary adds a second problem: government reliance. Chairman Jim Jordan now alleges the Biden-Harris Justice Department worked closely with the SPLC, holding meetings, sharing early law-enforcement data, and allowing SPLC employees to train federal prosecutors. That turns the SPLC into an ideological pipeline into federal enforcement. When government agencies absorb donor-funded labels, bias becomes bureaucracy.

This is why critics for decades called the SPLC Morris Dees’ piggy bank. Dees, the co-founder, came out of direct-mail fundraising. The SPLC was never underfunded. Its audited 2024 financials show roughly $794 million in net assets and about $732 million in endowment and board-designated investments. That is an empire.

The financial picture worsens it. Recent reporting says the SPLC’s foreign holdings grew from about $44 million in 2013 to $233 million in 2021, and tax filings disclosed Cayman Islands accounts and $57 million in Central America and Caribbean investments. Prosecutors also allege SPLC-linked figures opened bank accounts under names such as Center Investigative Agency, Fox Photography, and Rare Books Warehouse. A tax-exempt nonprofit built on moral outrage has no obvious need for offshore footprints or shell games.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is not really southern, not about poverty, and not much of a law center. It looks more like a center of chaos.

Of course, an indictment is not a conviction. The SPLC deserves its day in court. But the allegations shatter its old aura of righteousness. If the Justice Department proves this case, a celebrated nonprofit brand will be revealed as something uglier: a machine that turned hatred into inventory, fear into revenue, and donor trust into a business model. For years, the SPLC judged everyone else. Now it faces the test it cannot smear its way out of: the facts.