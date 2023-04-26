Fauci Admits Orwellian Mandates Fueled Anti-Vax Sentiment

How could he not know that people would react this way: vaccine mandates, forced loss of jobs, re-breathing CO2, …

Anthony Fauci has admitted that government vaccine mandates he championed fueled vaccine hesitancy, and were ‘counterproductive.’

In a wide-ranging interview with the NY Times, the now-retired Fauci admitted; “Man, I think, almost paradoxically, you had people who were on the fence about getting vaccinated thinking, why are they forcing me to do this?“

“And that sometimes-beautiful independent streak in our country becomes counterproductive,” he added.

Fauci’s comments come as fewer people are getting vaccinated for diseases that were once considered deadly in the United States, particularly among children’s vaccinations for measles, pertussis and polio.

As the Daily Mail notes, the percentage of kindergarteners in America who have taken their required immunizations, including the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) shot, fell to 93% for the 2021-2022 school year, dropping to 2% below the recommended levels for herd immunity, and well below vaccination rates in 2020-2021.