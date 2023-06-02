East-Oregon Movement To Secede And Create ‘Greater Idaho’ Picks Up Steam

They would be welcome here.

Well, Moscow, Boise, and Ketchum may object.

A movement by east-Oregon conservatives to secede and join Idaho is picking up steam, according to the Daily Mail, which interviewed the movement’s leader, Mike McCarter.

Armed with just $70,000, McCarter has been lobbying for the move in the two states – and has seen allies introduce legislation in Oregon last month. He also has a bill ready to go in Idaho that would accelerate discussions for 15 counties to immediately secede.

“I think people within the United States are watching Oregon’s movement, hoping that it’ll establish a pathway for them in the future,” he told the Mail.

McCarter’s office, adorned with muzzle-loading rifles and the head of a musk deer, “could not be further from the image of Oregon as a haven for woke politics, where a majority voted to decriminalize hard drugs in 2020, where coastal valleys provide the perfect climate for the delicate pinot noir grape and where the liberal lifestyle was sent up in the TV comedy Portlandia,” reads the report.