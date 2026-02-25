Trump Touts American Triumph as Democrats Seethe

From the Washington Free Beacon:

Trump was relatively disciplined throughout. He mostly stuck to the script rather than engage the hecklers, depriving them of the attention they craved. He took a long pause and milked the moment after inviting lawmakers to stand if they agreed that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” Democrats stayed in their seats, obviously. “You should be ashamed of yourself,” he scolded.