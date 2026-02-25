Democratic Lawmaker: Trump’s Request To Stand For American Citizens ‘Racist’:

Rep. Janelle Bynum (D., Ore.) described President Donald Trump’s request that lawmakers stand if they believe the first duty of government is to protect American citizens as “racist” and said the moment made her “uncomfortable.”

In his Tuesday State of the Union, Trump made a request to lawmakers in the House chamber: “If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” Almost no Democrats stood.

When asked what she thought about Trump’s question, Bynum said, “I think you can agree with the ‘what,’ like standing up for American citizens. But I disagreed with the ‘how.’”