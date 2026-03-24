SAVE Act Restores Trust in Federal Elections

Why do D.C. Democrats still fight voter ID and proof of citizenship when Americans across party lines, including most Black voters, strongly support both?

This editorial ran in the Tuesday 24 March 2026 edition of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

The SAVE America Act should not be controversial. That is what makes the fight over it so revealing.

The SAVE America Act rests on two basic rules: show ID when voting and show proof of citizenship when registering. In D.C., they talk about voter ID and proof of citizenship as if they were fringe demands. The public does not see them that way. Gallup found that 84% of Americans supported photo ID to vote, including 98% of Republicans, 84% of independents, and even a supermajority (67%) of Democrats. The 2025 Pewsurvey and the February 2026 Harvard CAPS/Harris poll confirm those numbers, including modest growth over time. Harvard also found 80% support for removing non-citizens from voter rolls, 75% support for proof of citizenship, and 71% support for the SAVE America Act itself.

Those numbers prove that this is a mainstream public position. Even Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has admitted that requiring ID to vote is not some radical departure, and that smearing every election-integrity measure as “Jim Crow 2.0” cheapens both the debate and the history. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) once treated voter ID as an “anti-fraud” measure. What changed was not the common sense of the policy but the politics around it. The real divide is between ordinary voters and a political class that keeps pretending basic election safeguards are too dangerous to touch.

If most Americans support these protections, why do so many lawmakers still act as though they are unspeakable? Why does the ruling class keep breaking ranks with the public on something this basic?

Opponents of voter ID still lean on arguments that collapse on contact with ordinary life. Democrats argue that blacks are incapable of meeting the same identification standard as everyone else. But the latest polling found that 76% of blacks support voter ID. That argument is not compassionate; it is offensive and condescending. It’s the Democrats’ standard soft bigotry of low expectations dressed up as concern.

Americans already need ID to board a plane, drive a car, buy age-restricted products, enter many federal buildings, and complete an I-9 for a new job. A country that trusts blacks to serve in the military, sign legal documents, open bank accounts, run businesses, and hold public office can trust them to get identification to vote. This objection exposes a patronizing view of the very people it claims to defend.

But the deeper point is legitimacy. Elections do not rest on access alone. They also rest on legitimacy. A republic needs rules that citizens understand, trust, and see applied fairly. Voters want elections open to eligible citizens and hard to game. That instinct is healthy. It is the ballast of self-government. The SAVE America Act asks a simple question: why should the most important act of citizenship require less certainty than boarding a plane or opening a bank account?

The 2024 presidential electoral map helps explain why this issue has such staying power. Careful reviews of state voting rules found that Kamala Harris won 12 states in the “no document required to vote in person” category, while Donald Trump won 2. But Trump swept the strict-ID states. That does not prove fraud, but it does show a clear pattern: states with looser in-person ID rules leaned toward Harris, while states with stricter ID requirements broke for Trump.

Federal elections should follow the same clear standard in every state. Americans want rules that are easy to understand and hard to manipulate. They want a system that respects both ballot access and ballot integrity. The political class keeps treating those goals as opposites. Voters do not.

That is why the fight over the SAVE America Act matters. It exposes a widening gap between public opinion and elite opinion. When Democratic lawmakers resist rules backed by independents and most of their own voters, they are not acting as tribunes of democracy. They are defending an arrangement that benefits them. That may be smart politics in the short run, but it is not a persuasive moral argument or a recipe for public trust.

Americans are not asking for anything radical. They are asking for an election system that matches the seriousness of citizenship and the importance of the ballot. Show ID. Prove citizenship. Keep the voter rolls clean. Apply the rules evenly. Most voters already support that formula. Democrats in D.C. pretend not to hear them.

Congress should listen. The best case for the SAVE America Act is the simplest one. Keep it focused. Pass the safeguards Americans already support.