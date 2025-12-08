Report: Washington ranks 36th for best states to live in 2025 as Idaho lands 2nd

From The Center Square:

(The Center Square) – A new WalletHub report ranked Washington as the 36th best state to live in this year, with Idaho landing second overall due to affordability and law enforcement staffing per capita.

Much of the West Coast fell below the bottom half of the charts, with California at 32nd and Oregon at 39th on the list. WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo told The Center Square that rapid growth in Seattle and other cities a few decades ago outpaced the development of infrastructure, creating several issues.

The lack of infrastructure, paired with booming population growth, makes it challenging to manage crime, affordability and the availability of services. Washington boasts a strong economy, but the state also faces a ballooning budget and the lowest number of law enforcement officers per capita nationwide.

“Washington lags behind Idaho,” Lupo said, “primarily because of its higher cost of living, poor housing affordability, higher property taxes, higher crime rates, fewer law enforcement employees per capita, more traffic congestion, lower road quality and lower rankings in education and some health metrics.”