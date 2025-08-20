Federal Government Least Trusted to Act in Society’s Interest

Americans also say federal government has most power to positively impact people but is least effective at doing so

From Gallup:

Just under a third of U.S. adults (31%) say they have “a lot” or “some” trust in the federal government to act in society’s best interest, according to the latest survey from Bentley University and Gallup. This figure is substantially lower than those who say the same about charitable organizations (80%), state and local governments (50%) and businesses (43%).