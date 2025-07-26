Bill Bennett, Qatar’s New PR Guy? $210K to Say Everything’s Fine

Well, this one’s rich — literally. Former U.S. education secretary William “Bill” Bennett, a man once trusted to shape America’s schools, is now pulling $30,000 a month from the Qatari embassy to assure the public that Qatar’s massive spending in U.S. education “doesn’t support radical Islamist movements.”

According to his July 3 filing under the Foreign Agent Registration Act, Bennett will act as a “senior education adviser” and engage in “publicized efforts” — including outreach to political office holders — to make sure everyone knows Qatar isn’t a threat. How convenient.

Never mind that Qatar is still hosting Hamas, has cozy ties with the Taliban and Iran, and is reportedly affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. Charles Small of ISGAP put it bluntly: “It’s unfortunate that he’s on the payroll of an entity… influencing higher education and political discourse in our country.”

Unfortunate is putting it mildly. Qatar has already poured tens of billions into U.S. universities and schools — including $10 billion to Cornell and $1.3 billion to Texas A&M. The Texas deal? It gave Qatar IP rights to 502 research projects, including military and nuclear tech.

But hey, don’t worry. Bill Bennett’s on it — and for just $210,000, he’ll happily remind you that none of this is suspicious. Nothing to see here. Just your average terror-linked regime buying up American minds and influence with a former Cabinet secretary as the new spokesperson.

How did we get here? Easy: we sold out our education system — and they knew the price.

Read the full report via JNS. Then ask yourself: if this is what we know about, what don’t we?