WSJ: Parody of Impeachment

“This is a parody of impeachment. House Democrats said they had to rush to vote before Christmas because President Trump poses a clear and present danger, but now the urgency is gone. The House didn’t subpoena John Bolton, the former national security adviser, but now the Senate must call him or the trial won’t be fair. The House refused to call witnesses requested by the GOP minority, but now the Senate GOP majority is supposed to heed every request by the Democratic minority.”