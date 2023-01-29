Two Latah County men are sentenced for sex crimes

Is it just me, or does it seem like sex crimes are locally on the rise?

A Latah County judge sentenced a 44-year-old Potlatch man to 10 years in prison for a statutory rape charge Thursday.

Micah DeMoss was arrested in June for raping an underage female, recording the encounter and distributing it.

Three of those 10 years are fixed. He was also sentenced to five years for a felony video voyeurism charge, with two of those years fixed.