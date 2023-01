If you are interested in real-time alerts on your phone.

The Latah county Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Latah county Disaster Services department has announced a new alert system that will send emergency notifications straight to your phone. The alert system is powered through Everbridge to notify you of emergency situations in your area. to sign up for the notifications, click the link or scan the QR code.

https://member.everbridge.net/2590178812100610/login