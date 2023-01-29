UI Spring Enrollment is Up

This is great news.

I was really concerned that the quad-murders in November would affect Spring enrollment.

Via the Moscow-Pullman Daily News:

The University of Idaho is reporting growth in its spring semester enrollment numbers compared to this time last year.

A statement from President Scott Green said the numbers show students still want to continue studying at the UI even in the wake of the Nov. 13 murders of four UI students.

“Despite early media narratives to the contrary, the vast majority of our students recognize the work we have done to keep our community safe,” Green said. “They also appreciate the tremendous support and unmatched learning environment for which the university is known.”

Undergraduate enrollment is up 3.5% to 6,505 compared to last spring. Overall enrollment is up 2.1% to 9,375 compared to last year.

Graduate student enrollment declined slightly from 1,938 last spring to 1,929.

“In addition, our early application numbers for the fall of 2023 point to further growth,” Green stated.

The UI reported its largest ever freshman class this fall and an overall 1.8% increase in students for the fall semester compared to last year.

Following the murders of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen at their off-campus King Road home, many students chose to finish the fall semester by taking their courses online instead of on campus.

The suspect in that murder investigation, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested Dec. 30 and remains in the Latah County Jail.

UI spokesperson Jodi Walker wrote in an email to the Lewiston Tribune that it is difficult to determine how many students are continuing to take online courses, and whether they are doing so as a response to the murders.

“We have students full-time on campus who have a class or two online because of choice, circumstances, faculty preference, etc.,” Walker wrote.

Walker stated that the UI is intentionally growing its online presence by adding more online classes and degrees.

Following Kohberger’s arrest, Green stated that students will have access to classes in self-defense, vigilance and stalking awareness. The UI also provides Safe Walk, a free service that allows students to walk with a security officer anywhere on campus. The university partnered with local law enforcement to add more security on and around campus.

In Green’s statement Friday, UI Dean of Students Blaine Eckles was quoted as saying he wasn’t surprised by the enrollment numbers for the spring semester.

“In discussions with students, prior to the break and after, they all indicated that being ‘in community’ with one another was incredibly important to them,” Eckles said. “While they had concerns for their safety and security, they also want to be together to provide support to one another.”