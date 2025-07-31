Sweden vs. California: How Lockdowns Shattered Trust in Public Health

More people than ever understand whom they can trust and whom they cannot.

From Dr. Kevin Bass:

Sweden had the loosest COVID-19 restrictions in the developed world.

California had among the harshest.

Sweden’s life expectancy continues to increase to historic highs.

California’s has not recovered.

Lockdowns understandably turned a lot of people against science.

Still, those in the medical and scientific communities won’t apologize.

They put their egos above the public good.

They do not care about public health.

They never did.

They blame Trump and RFK Jr. for destroying trust in public health.

But they were the ones who destroyed trust.

All they care about is power.

And the public sees it.

It should break the hearts of anyone who cares about public health.

Public health is supposed to be about the health of the public.

Not the egos of the experts.

The institutions in this country have been corrupted.

This is a tragedy.