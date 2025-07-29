Misdemeanor Case Against WSU Student Accused Of Assaulting Student Over Pro-Trump Hat Resolved

From KQQQ:

The misdemeanor case against a Washington State University student accused of assaulting a student because he was wearing a pro-Trump hat has been resolved.

The 4th degree assault case against 24 year old Gerald Hoff has ended with a misdemeanor compromise in Whitman County District Court in Pullman. According to state law this deal can be reached when the victim acknowledges that they have received satisfaction for their injury. The agreement resolves the matter with the charge being dismissed. The misdemeanor compromise was reached in court on Thursday when Pro Tem Judge Doug Robinson was presiding.

Pullman Police responded to the altercation late on the evening of February 28th. 25 year old WSU student Jay Sani was wearing a “Take America Back” hat while walking on Colorado Street. Former WSU doctoral student in the School of Politics Patrick Mahoney allegedly grabbed Sani’s hat and tossed it into the street. Sani then threw food at Mahoney. Hoff and Mahoney allegedly responded by slamming Sani to the ground.

The case against Mahoney is still pending and he is scheduled to be back in court on August 21st. He was fired from his teaching duties at WSU. Hoff was fired from his hourly job at WSU. All three men are still listed as students on the WSU website.