Russiagate was a Lie — and They Knew It from the Start

The Obama White House knew the Trump-Russia story was a Clinton smear—and weaponized U.S. intelligence anyway to launch the Mueller probe and deceive the nation.

This editorial ran in the Tuesday 29 July 2025 edition of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

If what Tulsi Gabbard just exposed is real, then Russiagate wasn’t a misunderstanding or a bureaucratic mistake. It was a deliberate act of political sabotage.

In July 2016, CIA Director John Brennan briefed President Obama on Russian intel showing Hillary Clinton approved a plan to link Trump to Russia and deflect from her email scandal. Obama didn’t object or tell his agencies to stand down. He met with Brennan, Clapper, and Comey. As Clapper later admitted, “If it weren’t for President Obama, we might not have done the intelligence community assessment… notably, special counsel Mueller’s investigation.” Obama didn’t just approve it—he triggered it. They said it was routine. It wasn’t.

They claimed Obama never spied on Trump.

In reality, the Obama administration authorized surveillance of Trump campaign affiliates using FISA warrants based on partisan disinformation. That wasn’t national security. It was election interference.

They said Hillary had nothing to do with the Steele dossier.

In fact, Hillary’s campaign laundered money through the law firm Perkins Coie to secretly bankroll the Steele dossier. The firm hired Fusion GPS, which brought in a foreign spy to compile unverified gossip from shady sources. This partisan smear was then funneled to the FBI and weaponized to justify spying on a presidential campaign.

They insisted the Steele dossier wasn’t used to obtain surveillance warrants.

But it was. The FBI relied on the Hillary-funded Steele dossier as the foundation of its FISA request to surveil Carter Page—and failed to disclose who paid for it. That’s not a mistake. That’s state-sponsored fraud.

They told us no one inside the government was working to take Trump down.

But the record shows otherwise. Leaked texts and internal emails reveal senior FBI and DOJ officials coordinated efforts to undermine Trump before he even took office.

They pretended the press was just doing its job.

But the media wasn’t reporting—it was laundering. Journalists parroted anonymous leaks, ignored contradictions, and smeared anyone who questioned the narrative. They weren’t misled. They were complicit.

And yet, no one has been held accountable. Brennan, Clapper, and Comey cashed in with book deals and speaking gigs. Journalists who parroted their disinformation now teach “media ethics” at elite universities. Hillary is still lionized by the press that helped carry out her plan. No arrests. No resignations. No consequences.

Imagine if the roles were reversed. What if Trump’s CIA director had briefed him on a plan to smear a Democratic opponent, and he responded by unleashing the full force of the intel community? Would the media call that a “mistake”? A “botched probe”? Or would they call it what it is: a bureaucratic coup?

The real scandal isn’t just that it happened. It’s that it worked. And it still works, because the people who executed it remain in power and no one is demanding justice.

A recent Rasmussen poll found that 60% of Democrats still believe the Trump-Russia collusion story is true. Proof again that a lie repeated long enough becomes political doctrine.

Tulsi Gabbard also revealed that the FBI and NSA privately admitted they had “low confidence” that Russia was behind the DNC email hack, contradicting the official story. She exposed how the Biden White House coordinated with federal agencies to label school board parents and traditional Latin Mass Catholics as domestic threats. These aren’t isolated abuses. They reveal a pattern: the security state isn’t protecting Americans; it’s punishing dissent and silencing those who challenge the regime’s narrative.

These aren’t minor lapses in governance. They are direct assaults on the principles of self-rule. The intelligence community doesn’t get to decide who occupies the Oval Office. The media shouldn’t launder political smears into news coverage to take out someone they oppose. And presidents shouldn’t sit by while their agencies lie to the public.

We claim to be a nation of laws. But our bloated legal system now targets voters instead of defending the Constitution. Democracy has been flipped on its head to serve regime preservation.

At minimum, this was political sabotage. At worst, a bureaucratic coup. If senior officials knowingly misled the public to subvert a sitting president, they didn’t just betray Trump—they betrayed the country. That may not meet the legal definition of treason, but it meets the moral one.

Shakespeare wrote, “What is past is prologue.” If we allow this kind of institutional sabotage to go unanswered, we’re not just rewriting history, we’re rehearsing it. Those same forces are preparing for the next one. And if we don’t demand justice now, we are all complicit in the next desperate cover-up.