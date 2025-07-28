ICE Has Arrested Over 200 Illegal Alien Child Sex Offenders In Houston Over Last Six Months

From The Daily Wire:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more than 200 illegal alien child sex offenders in the Houston area in just the last six months, capturing more of the heinous criminals than were arrested in the entirety of the 2024 fiscal year.

A whopping 214 illegal aliens charged or convicted of engaging in sexual conduct with minors have been arrested by ICE in the Houston area, with the federal agency attributing its success to the whole-of-government effort to crack down on illegal immigration.

“Bringing together the resources and expertise of the entire federal law enforcement community to confront the overwhelming surge of illegal immigration that we saw over the past four years has resulted in the arrest and removal of historic numbers of violent criminal aliens, transnational gang members and child sex offenders,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston acting Field Office Director Paul McBride charged.