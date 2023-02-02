Lawmakers talk ‘Greater Idaho’

Memorial proposed to let state legislatures discuss melding eastern Oregon with Gem State

I heard rumors that people would like to rename the state “Cascadia” and would include eastern Washington.

BOISE — The “Greater Idaho” discussion has returned to the Idaho Legislature with a proposed memorial to authorize Idaho and Oregon’s legislatures to begin discussions over whether it’s feasible to move the Idaho border into eastern Oregon.

Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, whose district abuts Oregon, told the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday she knows many eastern Oregonians who don’t agree with their state’s politics, especially regarding legalized marijuana and decriminalizing hard drugs.

“By moving that border back over, way on the other side, at least the drugs can be that far away,” Boyle said.

The official Greater Idaho movement began around 2015, although the discussions have been around since the 1960s, the Atlantic reported.

So far, 11 eastern Oregon counties have voted in favor of becoming part of Idaho, Boyle said. It would take approval by both states’ Legislatures and Congress to make the change.

“So, is it a long shot? Probably,” Boyle said. “But how will we know if we don’t ever start?”

If the full Greater Idaho proposal were implemented, it would add about 380,000 residents to Idaho, she said, which would add another congressional seat for Idaho.

Boyle’s proposal was introduced with little discussion in a unanimous vote.