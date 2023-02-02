Committee introduces educational savings account legislation

I’m looking forward to ESA’s existing in Idaho.

But it needs to be done right, just like in Arizona.

The Senate Education Committee voted Tuesday to introduce legislation that would create an educational savings account for Idaho families that would pay for a variety of education-related costs, including private school tuition.

Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, presented the proposal, telling the committee that students’ educational needs are not currently being met by the available educational options.

Nichols and Sens. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa; Scott Herndon, R-Sagle; and Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, introduced the concepts of the proposal at a town hall meeting earlier this month. The topic of “school choice” as been a major subject of debate for the current session, with opponents arguing that it will siphon needed funding away from public schools and hurt rural communities.

More information about the topic of school choice and the current educational savings account proposed legislation can be found online here.

Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, was the lone committee member who voted against introducing the legislation. It will later get a hearing in the committee.