City of Moscow Loses Big Time

02/06/2023 / COVID-19 / Leave a Comment

Screenshot 2023 02 05 at 19 44 54
Screenshot 2023 02 05 at 19 45 06

You can read Judge England’s findings here:

No Title

No Description

 

And you can read the Daily News report here: 

Judge tells Moscow, mask protestors to settle

Three people arrested during a 2020 religious gathering and protest of Moscow’s COVID-19 mandates were allowed this week to continue their lawsuit against the city of Moscow. U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. denied Moscow’s motion for summary judgment on Wednesday and ordered the city to reach a settlement out of court with Gabriel Rench, Sean Bohnet and Rachel Bohnet.

Leave a Comment

Right-Mind