City of Moscow Loses Big Time

Three people arrested during a 2020 religious gathering and protest of Moscow’s COVID-19 mandates were allowed this week to continue their lawsuit against the city of Moscow. U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. denied Moscow’s motion for summary judgment on Wednesday and ordered the city to reach a settlement out of court with Gabriel Rench, Sean Bohnet and Rachel Bohnet.