When Murder Memes Go Mainstream, Democracy Burns

The American left is openly celebrating political violence—from firebombed Teslas to murder memes—while media, universities, and party leaders look the other way.

The following editorial ran in the Tuesday 22 April 2025 edition of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

What kind of political movement flirts openly with assassination?

A recent survey from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) found that 55% of self-identified leftists believe it would be at least “somewhat justified” to murder Donald Trump. Nearly half said the same about Elon Musk. Another 40% said destroying a Tesla dealership would be acceptable. This isn’t fringe rhetoric—it’s mainstream moral collapse dressed up as resistance. An “assassination culture” is taking root, with social platforms like BlueSky driving the memeification of political murder.

Taylor Lorenz—a former Washington Post tech columnist and professional online hall monitor—offered a chilling example. Describing Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Lorenz said:

“Here’s this man who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart… a morally good man, which is hard to find.”

Disregard the execution-style shot in the back. For Lorenz and others, it was “righteous rage.”

And that violence is no longer theoretical.

Back in March, I warned about escalating political violence. Tesla dealerships across the globe being firebombed. In Seattle, a Molotov cocktail setting an EV ablaze. Conservative influencers being “swatted”— a form of domestic terrorism that weaponizes law enforcement to silence dissent. A San Francisco street preacher having a gun pulled on him by a transgender activist at point-blank range.

This last month has only worsened:

The left’s embrace of violent rhetoric and actions against political opponents like Trump and Musk reflects a broader erosion of democratic norms and an alarming acceptance of domestic terrorism as a tool for change.

This isn’t just political unrest—it’s the logical outcome of a new belief system. As writer Brandon Smith describes it, this “faith” (if you can call it that) stands on three pillars: postmodernism, futurism, and Luciferian self-worship.

Postmodernism erases objective truth, replacing it with narratives and power. Futurism glorifies novelty and chaos while dismantling tradition. Add Luciferian self-worship—man as his own god—and you get the belief system driving today’s left: a moral inversion where power replaces principle and destruction masquerades as progress.

These radicals don’t see good and evil—they see control and subjugation. They don’t seek equality; they demand hierarchy, with themselves on top and free from consequences. Violence isn’t a last resort, it’s a rite of passage. It’s a classical Marxist tactic: dismantle the moral order, then seize power through engineered chaos. To them, restraint is weakness, morality is oppression, and your conscience is a relic of a world they intend to destroy.

At Washington State University, Indian-American student Jay Sani was physically assaulted outside a campus bar for—get this—wearing a Trump 2024 hat. The alleged attackers? Patrick Mahoney, a Ph.D. student and instructor in WSU’s School of Politics, Philosophy and Public Affairs, and university employee Gerald Hoff. Surveillance footage from “The Coug” shows Mahoney ripping Sani’s hat off, taunting him, and repeatedly punching him, while Hoff kicked Sani and helped slam him to the ground. Both men admitted to the attack and were charged with assault. Mahoney, who wears a hammer and sickle pin in his official WSU photo, is linked to far-left groups including the Democratic Socialists of America and stated on film that Sani “got what’s coming to him.”

Leftists use morality as a weapon. Even biological reality is up for grabs—men can declare themselves women, and everyone must agree or be punished. These aren’t seekers of justice but moral anarchists, convinced their feelings override facts. Boundaries exist only to cage you, never them. In their minds, they are beyond judgment—above nature, above consequence, and above you.

This isn’t protest—it’s domestic terrorism by design. The left is following the Weathermen playbook: destabilize society, erode trust, and seize power through fear. While conservatives push for border control and trade reform, the left posts murder memes and applauds assassination. This isn’t exaggeration; it’s polling data, backed by protestors openly calling for it on camera.

This isn’t politics anymore. It’s a cultural movement fueled by chaos and silence. And unless America wakes up, the next fire won’t just be in a Tesla lot—it’ll be somewhere we can’t put out.