What You Share With ChatGPT Can Be Used Against You

From Coin Telegraph:

OpenAI could be legally required to produce sensitive information and documents shared with its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, warns OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Altman highlighted the privacy gap as a “huge issue” during an interview with podcaster Theo Von last week, revealing that, unlike conversations with therapists, lawyers, or doctors with legal privilege protections, conversations with ChatGPT currently have no such protections.

“And right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor about those problems, there’s like legal privilege for it… And we haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT.”

He added that if you talk to ChatGPT about “your most sensitive stuff” and then there is a lawsuit, “we could be required to produce that.”

Altman’s comments come amid a backdrop of an increased use of AI for psychological support, medical and financial advice.