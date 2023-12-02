Watch: Mother Reads Shocking Porn Content From Books Given To Kids In NY Schools

Or don’t watch. It’s pretty bad.
Footage has emerged from yet another school board meeting in which a mother reads extreme pornographic content from books provided to children in the district.
These videos now seem to be appearing every week. The footage shows the school board members of Pittsford Schools in New York attempting to prevent the mother from reading out the graphic material as she asks them what they are going to do about it.
UPDATE: @PCSDSchools protected their tweets because they can’t handle being shown what’s going on in their schools. They will protect their tweets but they won’t protect kids from having to read porn in school. pic.twitter.com/IiEbBMp3P4
ABC affiliate WHAM noted that the Superintendent Michael Pero responded to the parent, telling her “We do have a formal process” and that the material will be evaluated.
“Every family has values, and they’re respected,” he continued.
“They need to be respected. If there is literature you feel should not be in the hands of our students, there is a process to have a complete review of that book.”
This is just the latest video of parents nationwide shedding light on what their kids are being exposed to in schools.
