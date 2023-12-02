‘Education Crisis’: 23 Baltimore City Schools Have No Students Proficient In Math

This is what your taxpayer money and government schools provide.

A Project Baltimore investigation revealed the devastating reality of nearly two dozen Baltimore City Schools having zero students proficient in math.

New test scores, known as MCAP (Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program), obtained by Project Baltimore, revealed that 23 schools, including elementary, middle, and high schools, had not one student that could do math at grade level.

“The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming, “Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told FOX 45

The civil rights attorney joined a lawsuit against the school system last year, which accuses them of squandering taxpayer dollars and failing to provide basic skills to kids.

“I think anytime a young person is denied a quality education, it represents a crisis. What we have to do is look at the situation for what it is; we have to say ‘we are failing our children and we have to take the responsibility to do better,'” he said. “This is an unprecedented lawsuit because what it’s trying to do is give the taxpayers a greater say in the education of their children based on the fact it’s their tax dollars being used by the city school system, and if I’m paying my money, I need to see some results.”

Here’s more on the test scores:

The Maryland State Department of Education recently released the 2022 state test results known as MCAP, Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program. Baltimore City’s math scores were the lowest in the state. Just 7 percent of third through eighth graders tested proficient in math, which means 93 percent could not do math at grade level. But that’s not all; Project Baltimore combed through the scores at all 150 City Schools where the state math test was given. Project Baltimore found, in 23 Baltimore City schools, there were zero students who tested proficient in math. Not a single student. Among the list of 23 schools, there are 10 high schools, eight elementary schools, three Middle/High schools and two Elementary/Middle schools. Exactly 2,000 students, in total, took the state math test at these schools. Not one could do math at grade level.

“They [school kids] go there to get babysat for eight hours and come home,” Nichelle Watkins, a Baltimore City parent.

We’ve shared reports from Project Baltimore (read: here & here) over the years exposing the school system’s corruption. The question people need to be asking: Why is the liberal-run city setting up future generations of kids to fail?