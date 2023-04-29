Watch: ABC News Admits It Censored RFK Jr. Interview For “False Claims About Covid-19 Vaccines”

In a remarkable video, ABC News presented a pre-recorded interview with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, telling viewers that parts of what was said had been edited out because he said something about the COVID vaccine that the news network disagrees with.

Ian Miles Cheong on Twitter: “ABC News aired a heavily censored interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claiming that his remarks about COVID vaccines could not be aired. It is unclear what his actual claims were because he was censored. pic.twitter.com/SbAZSmHGZ9 / Twitter” ABC News aired a heavily censored interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claiming that his remarks about COVID vaccines could not be aired. It is unclear what his actual claims were because he was censored. pic.twitter.com/SbAZSmHGZ9