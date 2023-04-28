Biden Begins Reelection Bid at Low Point in His Presidency

If the Dems don’t present another candidate for 2024, they may unintentionally reelect Trump.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Joe Biden begins his reelection campaign, his job approval rating among the U.S. public has slipped to 37%, the lowest Gallup has measured for him to date. Biden’s job approval has been in the low 40% range for most of the past 19 months, apart from the current reading and a 38% score last July.

Biden’s latest approval rating is from an April 3-25 Gallup poll, which was completed the day he announced he will seek reelection, and marks a three-point dip from March and a five-point drop from February.

This decline has pulled down Biden’s job approval average for his recently completed ninth quarter in office, which spanned Jan. 20 through April 19, to 39.7%, the lowest quarterly average in his presidency.

Only Ronald Reagan in early 1983 had a lower ninth-quarter average among elected post-World War II presidents. Reagan’s low ratings came during a period when the unemployment rate exceeded 10% after the 1981-1982 economic recession.

Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump had slightly better approval ratings than Biden and Reagan; both were just above 40%. Four presidents, including George H.W. Bush, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy and George W. Bush, averaged better than 60% approval during their ninth quarters in office.