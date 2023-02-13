Wash. Times: Doctors are now America’s Public Enemy Number One

I cannot believe even the Washington Times ran with this opinion piece.

But it sure reflects a lot of sympathy.

Americans were told the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters would stop the spread of the virus. They didn’t. They don’t. They do, however, cause myocarditis and strokes and blood clots and irregular menstrual cycles and more. Yet the CDC just came out and added COVID shots to the list of recommended vaccines for kids as young as six months — alongside the usual measles, mumps and rubella and polio shots babies get and schools require. Why?

Because doctors have become derelict in their primary duty of “do no harm.”

Because doctors have cowed to Big Pharma, turned into frightened sheep in the face of Anthony Fauci and failed to speak up for truthful science out of fear of losing jobs, grant monies and reputations.

Doctors are supposed to be the trusted voice that tells patients whether or not it’s a good idea — from the individual perspective — to do as the pharmaceuticals sell; to listen as the federal health bureaucrats advise; to pay heed to the politicians. But for three years and running, they’ve turned into the complicit employees of Big Government and Big Pharma. They’ve failed to speak up when they were most needed to speak up. And because of their failures, because of their fears, the Big Government, Big Pharma complex has been freed to run roughshod over rights in this country that were once sacrosanct — the right to decide one’s own health care.

“CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults,” The Hill wrote in a headline.

That’s not to say the CDC is requiring the COVID shots for kids and adults; the CDC has no such authority. But the recommendation opens the doors for jurisdictions around the country to do so — to make the COVID shots part of the required school immunization list that already includes polio, MMR and a couple others.

With all the boosters that have been developed in response to all the variants of COVID that have come, that means it’s quite possible a child will ultimately take 60 or 70 COVID-tied shots in his or her lifetime. One every year. One every year, starting at age six months.

“Under the new guidelines, healthy children 6 months to 4 years old should receive a primary series of two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech monovalent COVID-19 vaccine followed by a third dose of a bivalent vaccine,” The Hill wrote. “Children 5 to 11 years old should receive two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine followed by a bivalent shot. Children 12 years and older should get either two doses of the Moderna, Pfizer or Novavax vaccine followed by a bivalent booster.”

Has America gone mad?

These shots — remember — are experimental.

There have been no long term studies on their dangers because they have not been around long enough to study.