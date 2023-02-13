Seattle Joins Long List Of Democrat Controlled Cities With Exploding Crime Rates

Blue politics have caused this.

Much like Portland, OR, which has spiraled into severe decline in the past five years with a record high homicide rate and expanding homelessness, Seattle is witnessing an aggressive increase in drug related problems as well as violent crime and property theft. In 2022, the city was host to 49,557 instances of violent crime and property related crime; setting a 15 year high. Homicides also increased by 24% in 2022. Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz admits that crime has grown out of control in the area, but remains “optimistic.”

Seattle, WA, once known as a relatively quiet port town that became a haven for progressives seeking to avoid more dangerous metro areas like Los Angeles or San Fransisco, is joining the long and unfortunate list of Democrat controlled cities suffering from exploding crime stats.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz acknowledges many people don’t feel safe in the city, however he’s feeling optimistic following the latest crime data from the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Nick Bui is keeping an eye on the progress as construction crews are busy building out the new location of his restaurant, Dong Thap Noodles, in Tukwila.

Diaz warns residents not to “take matters into their own hands” when faced with criminals, but this is the position leftist politicians have forced citizens into as they continue to degrade economic stability and local security.

Seattle’s Democratic leadership is famous for its efforts to support the “defund the police” movement – An extreme social justice doctrine borne out of Black Lives Matter fanaticism. In the process the city lost over 400 sworn SPD staff members in less than two years due to resignation or early retirement. Many city council members who originally joined with activists in calls to divert 50% of police funds to housing, roads and environmental projects have quietly reversed course as crime skyrockets.

High minded progressive ideals often do not hold up to social realities, causing even more damage in the process. Theory is not the same as application.