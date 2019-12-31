No! Send them back!

One of California’s most populous regions is in the midst of population decline. According to The Mercury News, population growth for the San Francisco Bay Area is at a 15-year low.

The decrease is due to fewer births, the deaths of an aging generation and larger numbers of people moving out of the area. The population decline mirrors that of a statewide trend as more people are choosing to move out of the Golden State.

The San Francisco Foundation released a survey in early December, which found 67 percent of Bay Area residents were unhappy with living conditions in the region.

Chief among respondents’ concerns were homelessness, traffic and housing costs. 80 percent of those surveyed said affordable housing is a top priority for them.

Another 2019 study found more than half of Bay Area residents are planning to leave because they feel the quality of life in the region has gotten worse over the last few years.

The two states Californians are flocking to are Texas and Idaho.