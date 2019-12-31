Joe Biden Says He Will Not Comply with Senate Subpoena to Testify

Funny how it’s evil when the Republicans do this, but legit when Dems do.

Joe Biden is saying he will not take the stand in the upcoming impeachment trial. During an interview on Friday, Biden said he would not comply with a subpoena to testify.

The Biden family and their business dealings with Ukraine are at the center of the impeachment inquiry. However, the former vice president claimed if he testifies, the focus will be taken off President Trump, who will then get away with alleged wrongdoing.

“This is all about a diversion. We play his game all the time, he’s done it his whole career. This is a technique he uses all the time, he’s a chronic liar.”

– Joe Biden, Former Vice President of the United States