5 Wounded, Suspect In Custody Following Antisemitism Stabbing Attack In Monsey, New York

The NYPD has identified the man accused of attacking a group of Jewish worshipers as they celebrated Hanukkah. A spokeswoman for the police department identified Grafton Thomas as the suspect, who was apprehended on Saturday night.

Thomas allegedly stabbed five people at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, Rockland County, over the weekend. Reports said all five people were transported to the hospital, where two remain in critical condition.

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said the investigation is ongoing and no motive has been determined at this time. Authorities said the suspected attacker is facing five counts of attempted murder. Reports said he was arraigned this morning and pleaded not guilty. His bail is set at $5 million.