5 Wounded, Suspect In Custody Following Antisemitism Stabbing Attack In Monsey, New York

The NYPD has identified the man accused of attacking a group of Jewish worshipers as they celebrated Hanukkah. A spokeswoman for the police department identified Grafton Thomas as the suspect, who was apprehended on Saturday night.
Thomas allegedly stabbed five people at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, Rockland County, over the weekend. Reports said all five people were transported to the hospital, where two remain in critical condition.
Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said the investigation is ongoing and no motive has been determined at this time. Authorities said the suspected attacker is facing five counts of attempted murder. Reports said he was arraigned this morning and pleaded not guilty. His bail is set at $5 million.
Ken Buffa on Twitter
This is the man police say stormed a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey and stabbed five Jewish men inside of a Rabbi’s home. He now faces five counts of attempted murder. @NBCNewYork https://t.co/s9cYaRc8ti
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thanked first responders for their actions and called the attack an act of “domestic terrorism.” He promised to introduce legislation that will reclassify all hate driven mass attacks as terrorist acts. Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco added new technology will also be introduced to track perpetrators, so they can be caught quickly.
Cuomo acknowledged the increasing rate of incidents against Jewish people in his state, citing the number of events over the last week. The governor has instructed the state’s Hate Crimes Task Force to begin investigating the stabbing incident.
