These Are The Safest Cities In The World

The safest cities are in Asia.

The #1 job that government is responsible for is making our lives safe to pursue our personal interests. In the West, that has fallen to the bottom of the to-do list.

The Economist Intelligence Unit has published its annual Safe Cities index, and this year’s edition includes two notable changes: Hong Kong has fallen dramatically thanks to the violent pro-democracy protest movement that has upended life in the city over the past six months. This year, HK’s rank dropped to No. 20 from No. 9 last year.

Finally, Washington DC made a dramatic leap into the top ten from the mid-20s last year.

On a region-by-region breakdown, the Asia-Pacific region continued to dominate the list, with Sydney, Seoul and Melbourne joining Tokyo, Osaka and Singapore in the top 10.

Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Toronto rounded out the top of the list, while London and New York each improved six spots to take 14th and 15th place.