Report: Disgraced Former Cardinal Sent $600k to Church Officials to Cover Up Sexual Misconduct

A new report revealed a former Roman Catholic Church leader sent thousands of dollars to high-ranking church officials as a part of an apparent cover-up for sexual misconduct.
According to The Washington Post, former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick sent some $600,000 to Vatican bureaucrats, two popes and other clergy members for nearly two decades. Church documents reportedly showed 100 of the recipients of the money were directly involved in handling the sexual misconduct and abuse claims against the priest.
The former Archbishop of Washington, D.C. was removed from the clergy back in February after the Vatican found him guilty of sexual misconduct with minors and adults.
McCarrick has denied the allegations, claiming “I do not believe that I did the things that they accuse me of.”
