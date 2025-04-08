St. Louis Couple Who Defended Home from BLM Mob Finally Get AR-15 Back

During the 2020 summer of the BLM riots, Mark and Patricia McCloskey bravely stood outside their St. Louis home, holding guns, and defending their property against potential looters. They became a symbol in defense of the Second Amendment and all the fed-up Americans who were tired of mobs ransacking their cities.

Of course, the left demonized them at the time, smearing the viral couple as racists who wanted to incite violence against black people. It couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Five years of legal fights later, the McCloskeys finally got their AR-15 back.

“It only took 3 lawsuits, 2 trips to the Court of Appeals and 1,847 days, but I got my AR15 back!” Mark McCloskey posted to his X account on Friday. “We defended our home, were persecuted by the left, smeared by the press, and threatened with death, but we never backed down.”