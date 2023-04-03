Report: Half of World on Track to Be Overweight By 2035

Facts:
- The World Obesity Federation’s 2023 atlas, published on Thursday, warns that 51% of the world’s population, or more than 4B people, will be overweight or obese by 2035 unless serious intervention is undertaken.
- The report also found that childhood obesity could more than double from 2020 levels – to 208M boys and 175M girls by 2035. It added that low- or middle-income countries in Africa and Asia are expected to see the greatest rises.
- Furthermore, the research predicts that if prevention and treatment measures aren’t improved, rising obesity rates globally could contribute to a total economic loss of more than $4T – nearly 3% of global GDP – in the next 12 years.
- According to the report, obesity rates are rising globally due to multiple factors, including climate change, COVID restrictions, chemical pollutants, and highly processed foods.
- Describing the report as a “clear warning,” president of the World Obesity Federation Louise Baur called for worldwide action, with the information expected to be shared with the UN next week.
- At least 2.8M people reportedly lose their lives yearly due to being overweight or obese, and obesity is a major risk factor for several chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.
