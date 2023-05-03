Report: Half of World on Track to Be Overweight By 2035

The World Obesity Federation’s 2023 atlas, published on Thursday, warns that 51% of the world’s population, or more than 4B people, will be overweight or obese by 2035 unless serious intervention is undertaken.

The report also found that childhood obesity could more than double from 2020 levels – to 208M boys and 175M girls by 2035. It added that low- or middle-income countries in Africa and Asia are expected to see the greatest rises.

Furthermore, the research predicts that if prevention and treatment measures aren’t improved, rising obesity rates globally could contribute to a total economic loss of more than $4T – nearly 3% of global GDP – in the next 12 years.

According to the report, obesity rates are rising globally due to multiple factors, including climate change, COVID restrictions, chemical pollutants, and highly processed foods.

Describing the report as a “clear warning,” president of the World Obesity Federation Louise Baur called for worldwide action, with the information expected to be shared with the UN next week.