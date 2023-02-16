Rand Paul Introduces Bill To Halt Funding For Hospitals Denying Care To The Unvaxxed

Biden will never approve this.
Senator Rand Paul has introduced legislation that would see federal funding stopped for health care facilities that choose to deny critical treatment to people who have chosen not to take COVID vaccines.
“No American should be denied access to critical care based on a personal medical decision, yet tragically, many hospitals and other medical facilities continue to discriminate against those unvaccinated for COVID-19,”
Paul said in a statement.
The Senator added that his bill titled The COVID-19 Vaccination Non-Discrimination Act “will protect the rights of vulnerable patients to make their own health care choices and ensure that federal taxpayer dollars do not support facilities that turn away patients based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.”
Paul points to a recent case where a 14-year-old girl was
refused a kidney transplant
by Duke University Hospital because her parents had chosen not to have her vaccinated.
The girl had already had a COVID-19 infection, had developed natural immunity, yet still the hospital refused to give her the critical care she needed.
Numerous hospitals across America are following the same ‘no jab, no transplant’ policy.
Two More Hospitals Demand Mandatory Vaccination Before Allowing Organ Transplants
Colorado’s UCHealth
denied a woman
who was in stage five renal failure a kidney transplant because she refused to take the jab.
A hospital in Cleveland also refused to a provide a 9-year-old boy a life-saving kidney transplant because his father hadn’t taken the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hospital Refuses to Give 9-Year-Old Boy Life Saving Kidney Transplant Because Father is Unvaccinated
A six-month-old baby boy in Tennessee with a heart defect was also initially
denied a transplant
because the parents refused to get him vaccinated, with medical ethics expert charging that the doctor involved was playing ‘COVID politics’.
A man in Boston was also
denied a heart transplant
because he was unvaccinated.
There are also similar shocking cases of
children being denied critical transplants
in multiple European countries, as well as the UK, purely because the parents had not had them vaccinated.
Senator Paul, a medical doctor himself further notes
“There is no place in the medical profession for discrimination. The Hippocratic Oath demands that doctors care for their patients without prejudice and abstain from any intentional wrong-doing or harm. This bill will enshrine that basic principle in law.”
https://summit.news/2023/02/16/rand-paul-introduces-bill-to-halt-funding-for-hospitals-denying-care-to-the-unvaxxed/