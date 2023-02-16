Rand Paul Introduces Bill To Halt Funding For Hospitals Denying Care To The Unvaxxed

Biden will never approve this.



Senator Rand Paul has introduced legislation that would see federal funding stopped for health care facilities that choose to deny critical treatment to people who have chosen not to take COVID vaccines.





“No American should be denied access to critical care based on a personal medical decision, yet tragically, many hospitals and other medical facilities continue to discriminate against those unvaccinated for COVID-19,”



Paul said in a statement.



The Senator added that his bill titled The COVID-19 Vaccination Non-Discrimination Act “will protect the rights of vulnerable patients to make their own health care choices and ensure that federal taxpayer dollars do not support facilities that turn away patients based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.”

Paul points to a recent case where a 14-year-old girl was



refused a kidney transplant

by Duke University Hospital because her parents had chosen not to have her vaccinated.

The girl had already had a COVID-19 infection, had developed natural immunity, yet still the hospital refused to give her the critical care she needed.



Numerous hospitals across America are following the same ‘no jab, no transplant’ policy.



Colorado’s UCHealth



denied a woman

who was in stage five renal failure a kidney transplant because she refused to take the jab.

A hospital in Cleveland also refused to a provide a 9-year-old boy a life-saving kidney transplant because his father hadn’t taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

A six-month-old baby boy in Tennessee with a heart defect was also initially



denied a transplant

because the parents refused to get him vaccinated, with medical ethics expert charging that the doctor involved was playing ‘COVID politics’.

A man in Boston was also



denied a heart transplant

because he was unvaccinated.

There are also similar shocking cases of



children being denied critical transplants

in multiple European countries, as well as the UK, purely because the parents had not had them vaccinated.

Senator Paul, a medical doctor himself further notes



“There is no place in the medical profession for discrimination. The Hippocratic Oath demands that doctors care for their patients without prejudice and abstain from any intentional wrong-doing or harm. This bill will enshrine that basic principle in law.”