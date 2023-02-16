How Idaho Students Perform on the ACT Compared to the Nation

We spend $14k+ per year per student. And this is what we get.
Roughly 1.3 million graduating high school students in 2022 – 36% of the total – sat down for the ACT exam. The ACT (formerly the American College Testing Program) assesses college readiness in English, math, science, and reading. Many colleges base admittance on a student’s ACT test results.
In recent years, an alarming trend has emerged, as ACT scores have steadily declined. According to ACT, Inc., the national average composite score decreased from 20.3 in 2021 to 19.8 in 2022 – the lowest average since 1991.
In a blog on the ACT website, CEO Janet Godwin noted that only 22% of the students who took the test met all four ACT benchmarks, or the levels at which the organization deems students stand a greater chance of success in higher education. Meanwhile, 42% did not achieve any of the benchmarks.
While ACT scores have declined nationwide in recent years, there is considerable variation in average ACT scores from state to state. In Idaho, the average composite ACT score in 2022 was 22.8 out of a possible 36, the 19th highest among states.
Of the four test components that go into the overall composite score, students in Idaho scored best in the reading section, with an average score of 23.7. Meanwhile, the test category with the lowest average score in the state was math, at 22.2 points out of 36.
All data in this story is from Scholaroo, a global scholarship database.
State Avg. composite ACT score Avg. English score Avg. math score Avg. reading score Avg. science score Alabama 18.0 17.3 17.4 18.5 18.2 Alaska 20.4 19.3 20.0 21.4 20.4 Arizona 18.4 17.3 18.5 18.8 18.5 Arkansas 18.8 18.3 18.1 19.2 19.1 California 26.5 26.9 25.6 27.3 25.8 Colorado 23.2 23.0 22.4 24.0 23.0 Connecticut 26.3 26.8 25.3 27.1 25.7 Delaware 24.9 25.3 23.6 26.1 24.3 Florida 19.0 18.5 18.4 20.0 18.8 Georgia 21.6 21.0 20.8 22.5 21.5 Hawaii 18.8 17.6 18.6 19.4 19.1 Idaho 22.8 22.3 22.2 23.7 22.6 Illinois 24.5 24.8 23.7 25.2 24.0 Indiana 22.8 22.1 22.5 23.7 22.5 Iowa 21.4 20.4 20.6 22.3 21.6 Kansas 19.9 18.9 19.4 20.6 20.1 Kentucky 18.6 17.8 18.0 19.2 18.7 Louisiana 18.1 17.6 17.4 18.6 18.3 Maine 25.1 25.2 23.7 26.2 24.6 Maryland 24.4 24.6 23.0 25.4 23.9 Massachusetts 26.5 26.6 25.6 27.3 25.8 Michigan 24.6 24.7 23.9 25.2 24.2 Minnesota 21.0 19.7 20.7 21.7 21.4 Mississippi 17.8 17.2 17.4 18.2 18.0 Missouri 20.2 19.5 19.5 21.0 20.4 Montana 19.3 18.0 19.0 20.1 19.5 Nebraska 19.4 18.6 19.1 19.8 19.6 Nevada 17.3 16.1 17.1 17.8 17.6 New Hampshire 25.7 25.7 25.0 26.5 25.2 New Jersey 24.6 24.9 23.9 25.1 24.0 New Mexico 19.8 18.7 19.1 20.9 20.1 New York 25.3 25.2 24.6 26.0 25.0 North Carolina 18.5 17.1 18.5 19.2 18.8 North Dakota 19.2 17.9 19.1 19.7 19.6 Ohio 19.4 18.2 19.2 20.0 19.7 Oklahoma 17.9 17.0 17.3 18.6 18.2 Oregon 23.0 22.5 22.0 24.2 22.8 Pennsylvania 24.4 24.3 23.7 25.2 24.0 Rhode Island 25.2 25.3 24.0 26.2 24.7 South Carolina 18.9 17.8 18.5 19.6 19.1 South Dakota 21.5 20.5 21.2 22.2 21.7 Tennessee 18.6 18.0 18.1 19.0 18.6 Texas 19.8 18.7 19.5 20.4 19.9 Utah 19.9 18.9 19.4 20.6 20.2 Vermont 23.7 23.4 22.4 25.0 23.5 Virginia 24.6 24.6 23.5 25.7 24.3 Washington 24.6 24.3 23.6 25.6 24.3 West Virginia 20.5 20.2 19.4 21.4 20.4 Wisconsin 19.4 18.3 19.3 19.7 19.8 Wyoming 19.2 18.1 18.9 20.0 19.5
