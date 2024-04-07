OpEd: Who’s Running the Country? Biden’s Debate Raises Doubts

Is President Biden fit to lead our nation? Recent events and his performance in the latest debate have cast serious doubts on his cognitive abilities and the transparency of the Democratic Party. As we approach a critical election, the urgency for a leader who can confidently and clearly articulate their vision has never been greater. In this editorial, we delve into the alarming signs of Biden’s decline, the Democratic Party’s hidden maneuvers, and the pressing need for honest and capable leadership. Read on to uncover the truth behind the facade and what it means for America’s future.

This originally ran in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

In a letter to the editor published before the presidential debate, I raised doubts about President Biden’s cognitive abilities and fitness for reelection. During the G7 Summit in Italy, Biden wandered away from a photo op and needed the Italian Prime Minister to guide him back. At a Los Angeles fundraiser, he froze on stage until Obama helped him off. Additionally, a video from a Juneteenth event showed him standing like a statue while others danced around him. While the White House dismissed these as “cheap fakes,” cameras showed a cognitive decline that cannot be denied.

In that article, I pointed out that the historic early scheduling of the first presidential debate before the Democratic Convention showed the Democratic Party was aware of Biden’s dependence on teleprompters, notes, and escorts. I argued that when his senility became undeniable at that early debate, his party would have time to nominate another candidate at the Convention.

As I predicted, President Biden’s performance at last week’s CNN Presidential Debate was indeed a train wreck. His “old” appearance, “weak” voice, and incoherent statements raise serious concerns about his capability to fulfill his current duties, much less another four years of presidency.

When Trump was speaking, Biden often stood with a blank look, sometimes gazing off in the distance away from both Trump, the camera, and the moderators, and not like someone listening closely or preparing a response. As he shuffled onto the state, it was apparent that the Adderall was no longer working.

And don’t forget: Biden needed to be secluded and prepped for seven days just to speak incoherently for 90 minutes, which only underscores the severity of the situation. My grandfather had dementia and would wander away from the house in confusion, a behavior called “elopement.” Biden demonstrates elopement every time he’s on camera. Those of us with close family members with dementia or Alzheimer’s recognize it in Biden immediately.

The Democratic Party positioned Biden to fail on purpose. Democratic operatives set the debate rules: no audience, mics cut off when not speaking, etc. Trump, known for being hyper and combative, benefitted tremendously from this format. Since Trump couldn’t interrupt Biden, Biden was allowed to dig his own grave.

What was especially amazing was that after the debate, journalists and democrat operatives (but I repeat myself) were shocked to discover that Joe Biden has dementia. Non-democrats have been saying this since 2019, but the legacy media has been hiding this. The debate was like the Emperor’s New Clothes story. The shell game has been revealed. It’s obvious that Biden is a puppet for the interests hiding behind him. Even the mainstream media can no longer hide this. Biden is not in charge.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid reported significant concerns within the Democratic Party. Her “Obama world” contacts have described Biden’s performance as “extremely weak” and “extremely feeble,” intensifying worries and panicking members.

CNN’s John King echoed Reid’s sentiments, stating there is a “very aggressive panic within the Democratic Party.” This panic began minutes into the debate by a broad range of party strategists, elected officials, and donors.

The New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have joined the growing chorus of voices calling on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election “for the good of the nation.”

It’s evident President Biden isn’t capable of leading the Executive branch. I don’t know who is (Obama? Clinton? Jill Biden? The Deep State?), but clearly not Biden.

Biden’s cognitive decline is a national concern that impacts our country’s governance and stability. As his condition becomes increasingly worse and impossible to hide, the urgency for transparent and accountable leadership grows.

It’s abundantly clear that Biden will not be president for another four years, either due to party intervention or his own inevitable demise. Democrats, unwilling to lose the White House in November as well as all the downstream Senate and House elections, must force Biden not to run. But how? Their first step was to push for this historically early debate before their convention. Next, they will nominate someone else at their convention.

As we celebrate the founding of our country today, let’s commit to remembering the spirit that saw us break free from tyranny in 1776, and demand that our leaders demonstrate the vitality and energy that formed this nation and shaped it into the global force that it is today. If there is one thing our country cannot survive right now, it’s frailty. Frail borders, frail economy, and frail international relations will see America weakened to a level only comparable to our President’s cognitive abilities.