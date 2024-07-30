The attempted assassination of Donald Trump at the Butler Farm Show grounds reads like a C-rated Hollywood script—one so implausible that it would be outright rejected by any discerning audience. From the baffling negligence of the Secret Service to the inexplicable oversight of the FAA, every aspect of the event reeks of a deeper, more sinister plot. This isn’t just a tale of extraordinary incompetence; it’s a story of fractal wrongness, where each layer of failure suggests a conscious decision to leave Trump vulnerable. This editorial dives into the disturbing possibility that the very institutions meant to protect could be the architects of a deadly conspiracy.

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump reads like a C-rated Hollywood script, rejected for its contrived plot.

Scene 1: A 13-year-old boy hears Trump’s been elected. He’s told by Democrats that Trump’s a Nazi fascist (“literally Hitler”) and must be stopped to protect democracy. In this C-rated script, it’s crucial to give our antagonist a hokey name like ‘Crooks.’

Scene 2: At 17 and on Biden’s inauguration day, Crooks donates to the progressive PAC ActBlue, supported by Vice President Harris. He is a bullied recluse and a poor marksman, rejected from his high school rifle team. Put him on anti-depressants.

Scene 3: At 18, Crooks registers as a Republican to vote against MAGA candidates.

Scene 4 (t-6 days): Crooks makes a 20-minute walkthrough of the Trump rally site.

Scene 5:

t-9 hours: The Secret Service (USSS) sets up security for the rally with a skeleton crew due to a concurrent Jill Biden event. They post counter-snipers on a nearby roof but do not secure the roof of a building 150 yards away nor a water tower 225 yards away, both with a direct line of sight of Trump. Rationale: those are outside their 500-yard perimeter. Butler County Emergency Services Unit (ESU) holds a briefing for local SWAT and sniper units, but the USSS does not attend.

: Crooks does a 70-minute walkthrough of the site. t-2 hours: Crooks flies a drone for 11 minutes over the venue, checking out the American Glass Research building (AGR). The FAA doesn’t set up a no-fly-zone, the USSS doesn’t question nor stop the drone nor fly one of their own.

Scene 6:

t-61 minutes: A sniper on the second floor of AGR sees Crooks checking out the roof, then takes pictures as Crooks walks away and returns.

Scene 7:

t-8: Trump walks to podium. His personal USSS detail is not informed of the sniper.

Scene 8: USSS agents try to get Trump off the stage. Female USSS agents are shown cowering from gunshots, unable to shield Trump due to their height, struggling to holster their pistols, fumbling with their dark glasses, and looking like bumbling idiots. Clearly DEI hires.

Scene 9: Cut to the Director of the USSS. Since she’s also an antagonist, give her a hokey name like Cheatle. Make her another DEI hire with connections: the former head of security for Jill Biden. Cheatle blames the local PD, explaining how the AGR rooftop was outside the main security circle and the roof was ‘too sloped’ for snipers. Cut to USSS, FBI, and ESU members walking on the flat AGR roof.

Scene 10: Cut to President Biden handing the investigation to the FBI. Create an FBI reverse-engineering scenario of the assassination attempt.

Emphasize the FBI’s role in actively promoting anti-Trump disinformation in 2016: suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story and the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Include previous multi-shooter coverups like Lee Harvey Oswald and the grassy knoll shooter.

Thus ends this fictional C-rated script that portrays the USSS not just as extraordinarily negligent but fractally wrong. Every layer of the USSS response suggests a sinister, conscious decision to leave security open for the assassination attempt.