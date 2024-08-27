OpEd: Rebranding Kamala: Media’s attempt to erase the past

As we barrel toward the 2024 election, the Democratic Party is scrambling to salvage what remains of its credibility. With Biden’s mental decline on full display and Kamala Harris’s widespread unpopularity, the Democrats are pulling every lever to ensure their hold on power. The past two months have revealed a party more concerned with maintaining its grip on the White House than upholding democratic principles. The question is, will voters see through the smokescreen, or will the media’s desperate makeover of Kamala Harris fool them into giving her the reins?

This ran in today’s Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

The past two months have been politically chaotic. I predicted the Democrats scheduled the June 27 presidential debate between Trump and Biden historically early to expose Biden’s senility to the world. They knew he couldn’t beat Trump at the polls, so they needed to replace him before the Democratic National Convention.

The media buzzed with speculation about who would replace Biden on the ticket. Michigan Governor Whitmer, California Governor Newsom, and Illinois Governor Pritzker were names at the forefront.

There was much discussion about avoiding Kamala Harris as the nominee, given her widespread unpopularity. She has Biden’s clarity, Hillary Clinton’s charm, and the infamous “Kamala cackle.”

Back in the 2019 Democratic primaries, then Senator Harris performed so poorly that she dropped out before winning a single delegate, even before the Iowa caucus. She ran openly on her San Francisco progressive credentials, so her failure was inevitable.

Her voting record made her the second-most liberal Democratic senator of the 21st century. She’s on record to abolish ICE (which she compared to the KKK), allow felons like the Boston Marathon bomber to vote, ban fracking, defund the police, provid taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegals, ban private health insurance, and have a mandatory gun buy-back program.

The Democrats were desperate to replace Biden with anyone but Kamala, but they were stuck with her, not just because she was Vice President, but because she was Biden’s DEI choice. You can’t simply replace a DEI hire, no matter how incompetent and disliked she is.

Then came the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13. The image of Trump, fist in the air in defiance, was the final nail in Biden’s coffin.

A week later, it was clear to the world that Biden couldn’t win reelection. But how to make him concede, especially since he said only an “act of God” would stop his 2024 run? Was the attempted assassination the sign Biden needed? Or perhaps pressure from top Democrats? Or the threat of invoking the 25th Amendment.

While the Democratic Party claims to champion democracy, their actions speak otherwise. They’ve maneuvered to keep Jill Stein and RFK Jr. off state ballots, just as they used superdelegates in 2016 to secure Hillary’s nomination over Bernie Sanders. Now, Kamala, Obama, Pelosi, and Schumer pressured Biden to step aside, despite his 87% primary win, installing Kamala without a single vote. That’s called a coup.

On July 21, Biden finally relented, announcing on Twitter/X that he wouldn’t run for reelection, endorsing her in a separate tweet, declaring her his heir apparent: it doesn’t work that way. Despite Biden’s mental decline preventing him from running for office or announcing his decision on live TV, he’s apparently fine to remain President until January.

The media is scrambling to rebrand Kamala. First, they must hide her policies and voting record as a California Senator. Then, they need to gaslight the Biden-Harris dismal track record over the last three years:

Most unpopular President and VP in history; as ‘Border Czar,’ Kamala oversaw 15 million unvetted illegals, including terrorists, entering the country

Disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan

COVID-19 vaccine mandates, unsupported false claims about the vaccine, and brutal responses to criticism led to people losing their jobs

A censorship enterprise that coerced and collaborated with social media platforms to censor, suppress, and demonetize disfavored views

Bidenomics: $35 trillion debt; record-high gas prices, consumer and credit card debt; highest bankruptcies since 2010

Endorsing men in women’s sports and locker rooms; sex-change for minors.

Shifting student load debt onto taxpayers

Skyrocketing violent crime, while simultaneously trying to disarm law-abiding citizens

Funding aggressive wars of choice: Israel-Hamas and Ukraine-Russia, with $150 billion sent to Ukraine

Trying to jail Trump in the name of democracy

Lying about Joe Biden’s mental decline

The same people now praising Kamala were telling us Biden was “sharp as a tack” just two months ago.

At her rallies, Kamala is pledging to fix the very problems she and Biden created over the last four years. She promises to tackle inflation on Day 1. Why didn’t she address it 3.5 years ago? Oh, that’s right—she cast the tie-breaking votes for $5.6 trillion in new spending on the American Rescue Plan, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Build Back Better Act, and Inflation Reduction Act—including hiring 87,000 IRS agents to track down tips in the hospitality industry, which she now wants to exempt from taxation.

Now, Kamala proposes price controls. Even the uber-liberal Washington Post quipped: “When your opponent calls you ‘communist,’ maybe don’t propose price controls?”

Our nation is sitting at a precipice. We already know how both presidential candidates will govern if re-elected. Choose wisely.