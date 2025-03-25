Leftist Lethal Tactics: Modern Terror, Old Playbook

Radical leftists repurpose Weatherman tactics to terrorize American streets—vandalizing Teslas and swatting conservatives—to ignite a domestic revolution aimed at silencing dissent.

The following column ran in the 25 Mar 2025 edition of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

There’s a calculated strategy of chaos sweeping the American left, echoing the communist revolutions of the ’60s and ’70s. To the uninformed, the rising acts of terror—vandalizing Teslas, swatting conservatives, and violent clashes by young liberals—might appear spontaneous. But a closer look reveals these are deliberate tactics, much like the 2020 George Floyd riots.

For decades, communists have maintained that chaos is the first step toward societal overhaul. They deliberately destabilize institutions to erode public trust and set the stage for radical change. Acts of property destruction, swatting, and violent confrontations aren’t random—they’re part of a calculated playbook designed to instill fear and pave the way for revolution.

Dartmouth professor Mark Bray’s 2017 book Antifa: The Antifascist Handbook is insightful because of his involvement with Occupy Wall Street and his defense of Antifa’s tactics. Bray traces Antifa’s origins from Europe’s anti-fascist movements of the 1920s through today’s American groups.

Bray defines fascism as “political behavior marked by an obsessive preoccupation with community decline, humiliation, or victimhood.” This definition departs from the classical focus on government control and state planning—elements that Democrats promote—and it’s a definition of fascism that even Mussolini wouldn’t recognize.

Bray defends Antifa’s violent tactics—like cancel culture’s deplatforming—yet overlooks that it was conservatives, classical liberals, and capitalists—ironically labeled as fascists by Antifa—who vanquished real fascism in World War II.

There’s a surge in democratic media claims that “Trump is expanding presidential power.” Yet the real question remains: Who is losing power? Unelected Executive Branch bureaucrats are being edged out while the President reclaims the authority granted by Article II of the Constitution.

Fast forward to today, and we see echoes of that same revolutionary fervor—but with a modern twist. No longer confined to Weathermen bombings and Antifa street riots, today’s radical left employs acts of firebombing and even swatting as tools to undermine capitalist institutions and silence dissent.

Across the country and abroad, Tesla dealerships and charging stations have become prime targets. In Seattle, an arsonist set a Tesla EV on fire by pouring gasoline on it—a violent echo of past tactics. In Berlin, coordinated firebug attacks destroyed four Tesla vehicles, underscoring a global pattern of leftist violence masquerading as protest.

Democrats once burned crosses in black neighborhoods to intimidate people. Today, they burn Teslas in owners’ yards for the same purpose. Democratic tactics haven’t changed in over a century.

When Bud Light went woke, conservatives simply stopped buying it—no one targeted customers or burned down convenience stores. But the left resorts to violence, setting Teslas and dealerships on fire with Molotov cocktails. Here’s the real face of domestic terrorism.

Mainstream media sanitize these violent acts by labeling them “protests” or “mostly peaceful demonstrations.” MSNBC called the attacks on Tesla facilities “fiery but peaceful” protests, downplaying the harsh reality of arson and vandalism. These labels are a calculated attempt by leftist radicals to mask their true aim: the overthrow of the capitalist order.

Liberals never hold the rioters or swatters accountable—they instead pin the blame on Trump and Elon Musk, claiming they got what was coming to them, much like hailing Luigi Mangione as a hero for allegedly taking down UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, as if Thompson had it coming.

Beyond destroying property, conservative influencers now face swatting—fake emergency calls designed to trigger police raids that risk turning lethal, amounting to attempted murder by cops. This modern tactic is deployed not just to intimidate but to silence dissent through life-threatening violence.

Adding to this disturbing landscape, a street preacher in San Francisco recorded an incident where an enraged transgender passerby pulled a gun and pointed it in his face at point-blank range during a public confrontation. This alarming episode illustrates how some radicals escalate tactics not only to silence conservative voices but also to normalize violence in everyday encounters.

The radical communist tactics of the 1960s, as practiced by the Weathermen—bombing edifices and inciting street violence—have been repackaged for today’s era. Far-left activists now coordinate vandalism, swatting, and armed confrontations designed to coerce civilians and sway policy. This systematic campaign satisfies the legal definition of domestic terrorism—violent acts intended to intimidate populations, influence government conduct, and cause mass destruction within U.S. borders. The current wave of violence—often blamed on Trump or Musk—is not political theater. This isn’t merely ideological posturing—it is a real and present danger to our nation’s stability. We must reject these tactics and hold the perpetrators accountable, for our society’s future is at stake.