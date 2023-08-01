Old Dominion Basketball Player Clutches Chest And Collapses Mid-Game

At some point, people will start asking “why now?”

Another day, yet another athlete collapsing in the midst of a game for unknown reasons.

Just days after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin had to be administered CPR on the playing field after he collapsed following a play against the Cincinnati Bengals, another athlete has collapsed under what appears to be mysterious circumstances.

Old Dominion basketball player Imo Essien “had to be tended to by training staff from both ODU and Georgia Southern”, according to WAVY, after collapsing during the middle of a game this past weekend.

He “did not appear to lose consciousness”, according to the report, and was eventually helped to walk off the court under his own power. “Members of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team watched in shock,” WAVY wrote.

“Many held back tears,” one account wrote.

Old Dominion said in a statement: “He was responsive throughout and was able to sit with team for the duration of the game and travel back with the team. He is in good spirits and will work with the ODU Sports Medicine staff when they return to Norfolk.”

Video appears to show Essien clutching his chest while on the ground. Old Dominion has yet to make an additional statement.