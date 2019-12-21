Nikki Haley: ‘Every American Should Watch This’ Comey Video; ‘It Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine’

As CNSNews.com reports, Comey told Fox Host Chris Wallace that he (Comey) was wrong and Inspector General Michael Horowitz was right in assessing the way the case was handled:

Comey previously insisted that the FBI followed the FISA process correctly and that the case of Carter Page was handled in a “thoughtful and responsible way” by both the FBI and the Justice Department.

Wallace reminded him of the 17 “inaccuracies and omissions” identified by Horowitz:

“He’s right, I was wrong,” Comey admitted.