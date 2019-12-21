’Vast majority’ of vaping illnesses blamed on vitamin E

Vaping is a big fad in Europe as well. But they are not experiencing deaths like the US is. Why?

Health officials now blame vitamin E acetate for the “vast majority” of cases in the U.S. outbreak of vaping illnesses and have changed their advice to doctors about monitoring patients more closely after they go home from the hospital.

Vaping illnesses can get worse, even deadly, after patients leave the hospital and doctors should check on patients within two days of sending them home, according to a study of cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the updated advice Friday. The two-day followup after hospital discharge is shorter than the previous recommendation of one to two weeks.

The new advice is based on a close look at about 3% of patients who returned to the hospital after discharge and seven who died after hospital discharge.

Compared to other vaping illness patients, those who went back to the hospital were more likely to have chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or other breathing problems such as sleep apnea. Those who died after hospital discharge were more likely to be 50 or older.

The CDC also released new information that continues to point to a culprit: vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent that’s been added to illicit THC vaping liquids. THC is the chemical in marijuana that makes users feel high.