Mapping Europe’s Biggest Sources Of Electricity By Country

I never expected Germany’s biggest energy source to be coal!

Energy and electricity supply have become vital for nearly every European nation over the past year, as the region shifts away from its dependence on Russian fuel imports.

While many countries have been making progress in their energy transition away from fossil fuels, nearly half of European countries are still dependent on them as their primary source of electricity generation.

In the graphic below, Visual Capitalist Niccolo Conte maps out European countries by their top source of electricity generation using data from Electricity Maps and the IEA, along with a breakdown of the EU’s overall electricity generation by source in 2021.