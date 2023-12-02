House committee hears property tax bills

It appears there are some real conservatives in the Idaho Legislature this year.

Rep. Josh Tanner proposes two options removing exemptions from some nonprofits to try and reduce levy rates

BOISE — Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, is proposing two different options that may remove tax exemptions for nonprofit hospitals in an effort to reduce property tax levy rates.

Other properties that can be exempt from property taxes include churches and nonprofit charitable organizations.

In one proposal, presented to the House Revenue and Tax Committee on Thursday, it would be left to each county board of equalization to determine if its local hospital should be put on the property tax rolls.

“This bill … just pushes it to the county commissioners to make that decision on what’s best for their county,” Tanner told the committee.

…

His second option would allow main hospital facilities to remain exempt but all administrative and medical facilities outside that building would be subject to property taxes. Hospitals are defined in code as providing medical and nursing care, among other services, on a 24-hour basis.

Under this legislation, there would be no negotiation regarding whether or not the tax exemption can stay in place, Tanner said. Properties that would lose their exemption wouldn’t be included on new construction rolls.