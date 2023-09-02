Lockdown at Moscow High

The Moscow School District invoked safety protocols Wednesday morning as police investigated a threat of an active shooter at Moscow High School.

According to a city of Moscow news release, the Moscow Police Department received a phone call at 9:50 a.m. from a male stating he was armed and planned to commit a shooting at the high school. It appears the call came from outside Idaho based on a preliminary investigation.

Latah County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the high school and set up a perimeter. The Moscow police arrived shortly after. Officers from both agencies entered the building “to quickly clear the building looking for active threats. NO THREATS were found inside the school and no one was injured,” the news release said.

Moscow High School was put on lockdown, and the other district schools were placed in secure mode as a precautionary measure. This meant all outside doors were secured and no one was allowed in or out of the building.

Police are continuing to investigate this case.